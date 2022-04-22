County Longford deserves an education centre, council meeting hears

Cllr Martin Monaghan has called on Longford County Council to engage and work with LWETB on the Connolly Barracks site to work in delivering a state-of-the- art apprenticeship centre in the heart of Ireland.

At last week’s meeting of Longford County Council, Cllr Monaghan said that Longford, with its prime location in the centre of Ireland, deserves a centre of excellence for apprenticeships.

This is a no brainer. This would change the dynamic of Longford,” he said.

“We’re chasing factories, chasing businesses, chasing industry to come in here. This is a government department I’m looking to get in here. LWETB own the guts of half the site of Connolly Barracks, we own the other half of it.

“We’re in the middle of Ireland. We have an apprenticeship scarcity. I can’t see the mentality of saying no to this. We’re a provincial town that hasn’t got what I think we deserve here.

“I hope to get the support of the members here that we do write to the to the ETB and the Department to make sure we do get our slice of the cake here in Longford. Because young people coming here to do apprenticeships will bring a financial gain to the town.”

The motion was supported by many of Cllr Monaghan’s council colleagues, with Cllr Seamus Butler promptly seconding it.

“Since the early naughties, I have been talking about getting an education establishment in Longford,” said Cllr Butler.

“What it does for a town like Longford is it provides a level of income for rental of rooms and all of these things that come with a training establishment.”