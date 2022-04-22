Search

22 Apr 2022

County Longford deserves an education centre, council meeting hears

Martin Monaghan

Martin Monaghan, Fianna Fáil

Reporter:

Newsroom

22 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Cllr Martin Monaghan has called on Longford County Council to engage and work with LWETB on the Connolly Barracks site to work in delivering a state-of-the- art apprenticeship centre in the heart of Ireland.

At last week’s meeting of Longford County Council, Cllr Monaghan said that Longford, with its prime location in the centre of Ireland, deserves a centre of excellence for apprenticeships.

This is a no brainer. This would change the dynamic of Longford,” he said.

“We’re chasing factories, chasing businesses, chasing industry to come in here. This is a government department I’m looking to get in here. LWETB own the guts of half the site of Connolly Barracks, we own the other half of it.

“We’re in the middle of Ireland. We have an apprenticeship scarcity. I can’t see the mentality of saying no to this. We’re a provincial town that hasn’t got what I think we deserve here.

“I hope to get the support of the members here that we do write to the to the ETB and the Department to make sure we do get our slice of the cake here in Longford. Because young people coming here to do apprenticeships will bring a financial gain to the town.”

The motion was supported by many of Cllr Monaghan’s council colleagues, with Cllr Seamus Butler promptly seconding it.

“Since the early naughties, I have been talking about getting an education establishment in Longford,” said Cllr Butler.

“What it does for a town like Longford is it provides a level of income for rental of rooms and all of these things that come with a training establishment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media