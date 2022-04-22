Longford lady a member of Bollinger Style Council at Punchestown Races

With only days until Punchestown returns with The Great Comeback Festival from Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 April, organisers have announced a fresh new take for the best dressed selection process and a Longford lady is heavily involved in the process.

Kate Nally McCormack has been announced as a member of the Bollinger Best Dressed Style Council 2022, a collective of ladies who have succeeded and excelled in the world of style and business.

Encapsulating elegance and sophistication these selectors have walked the walk and bring knowledge, real life experience and occasion dressing practicality to the best dressed selection process.

Few are more qualified than the 2019 Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Kate Nally McCormack.

This 38-year-old mum of four beautiful girls hails from county Longford and loves fashion, lifestyle and interiors.

Kate knows what it takes to win and having experienced the money can’t buy prize first hand confirms that “it really was a trip of a lifetime. We absolutely loved it.”

She’ll be on the style council alongside qualified stylist Jess Colivet, Beauty Entrepreneur, Suzie O’Neill, and Michelle O’Sullivan of Bollinger International.

Punchestown’s Shona Dreaper explained the thinking behind the Style Counsel concept.

“The return of the Bollinger Best Dressed lady competition allowed us to take a fresh look at the who, how and why of the selection process,” she said.

“Arguably, the style discussion and verdict at the festival receives as much airtime as some of the racing debate! Style is opinion based and we wanted real women from different walks of life to each bring something unique to the process.”

The Bollinger Garden in The Style Quarter will be the epicentre of all things fashion at The Punchestown Festival. From Tuesday to Friday style scouts will be tasked with finding the most stylish attendees at the racecourse. Finalists will be selected each day and daily winners will be presented with Bollinger goodie bags complete with gorgeous Bellamiante, AYU, Decleor and Kotanical products. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s winners will be fast-tracked to the grand final on Ladies Day, Friday 29.

The lucky Bollinger Best Dressed Lady will win a VIP trip for two to visit the exclusive Bollinger Estate in France where you and your guest will be given a private tour of the estate and guided tasting opportunities.

Furthermore, this trip of a lifetime also includes Michelin star dining, chauffeur transfers, five-star accommodation and more.

Ladies who are keen to compete are advised to come along to the races early and make tracks to The Bollinger Garden in The Style Quarter. The Style Quarter is the epicentre for all things fashion during the festival.

The Bollinger Champagne Lounge and Garden will play host to the daily selections and grand final on Friday. Ladies are advised to arrive from 1pm, enjoy a stroll through the parade ring enclosure, make their way through the festival shopping venue on Osprey Avenue and on to the reserved enclosure for great views of the racing, live music, wonderful atmosphere and of course, style.

The Punchestown Festival runs from Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 April. Race & Dine Hospitality packages from €149pp. Tickets from just €30 with group concessions available. Bundled transfers, accommodation and event packages are available.