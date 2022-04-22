Gardai in Midlands seize €200,000 worth of drugs, car and mobile phones

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to Mullingar and the Divisional Drugs Unit have seized cannabis in excess of €200,000, following a search in Tyrrellspass, Westmeath on Thursday, April 21.
The search of a shed off Main Street in Tyrrellspass was conducted at approximately 6.30pm.
Cannabis herb estimated to be worth €206,400 was recovered as well as tools and mobile phones.
A car at this location was also seized.
The drugs will now be sent for further analysis.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.
