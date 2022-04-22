Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 22, 2022

Eric (Sonny) O'Shea, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 of Eric (Sonny) O'Shea, Springlawn, Longford town and formerly of Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Ethel, brother Robert, sisters Patsy, Frances, Trixie and Elizabeth (Betty). Sonny will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Billy, Eddie, Johnny and Ritchie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24 from 5.pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 25 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please click here

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Frank Sheridan, Kilshrewley, Ballinalee, Co Longford / Rathowen, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Thursday, April 21, 2022 of Frank Sherdian, Kilshrewley, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Rathaspic, Rathowen, Co. Westmeath.

Predeceased by his loving wife Rosaleen, Grandson Alan, brother Sean, Sisters Nancy, Kathleen, Maureen and Betty. Deeply regretted by his sons Michael, Francis, and Padraig, his daughters Catherine and Helen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Bernadette Clancy, grandchildren Hillary, John, Ruben, Joseph, Jessica, Sarah, EmilieJane, John, Timothy, Samuel, Ruth and Alice, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday afternoon, April 22 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 24 at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee. Burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Hospice Care c/o Gogan Funeral Directors. The family appreciates your support and consideration at this time. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/parishofclonbroney/



Renee Walsh (née Doyle), Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Co Longford / Roscommon



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 of Renee Walsh (nee Doyle), Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon and formerly of Brighton Square, Dublin.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Fabian, daughter Diane, sister Gerry Kirwan (Nottingham), brother Sean (Monaghan), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday, April 25 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, April 27 at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Evelyn Yorke, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in her long-time home, Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 of Evelyn Yorke, formerly Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by her brother Brendan and sister Mary. Deeply missed by her sister Nuala, brother-in-law Dessie, nieces and nephews Lorcan, Aoife, Ciara, Fearghal, Eimear, Breffni, Meadhbh and Oisin as well as by all her friends in Australia. Rest in Peace.

Funeral service and cremation to be held in Sydney with details yet to be finalised.



John Blessington, Wembley, London and formerly of Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, April 3, 2022 of John Blessington, Wembley, London and formerly of Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved mother Mary. John will be sadly missed by his daughter Scarlett, father Gerry, fond aunt Veronica, sisters Donna, Emma, Aoife and Claire, brothers-in-law and the extended McNally and Blessington families. He will be greatly missed by his wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

John will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford, on Friday, April 22 from 6pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning, April 23 from Smith’s Funeral Home at 10.30am, arriving at St Mary’s Church, Boherquill, Co Westmeath for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. The funeral home will be walk through only. Please refrain from handshaking. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Michael (Joe) Fagan, Cressley Cross, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Friday, April 22, 2022 of Michael (Joe) Fagan, Cressley Cross, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Margaret, son Martin, brothers Fechin, John and Ned, and grandson Josh. Sadly missed by his wife Chris, sons Johnny and Michael, sister Mary (Coleman), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Joe Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Cressley, Castlepollard (N91 XP20) on Saturday, April 23 from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday, April 24 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass, which may be viewed at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/ . Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Special thanks to Rev Fr Patrick Moore, PP Castlepollard, Dr Emma O’Hara, and ambulance and fire services. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Sean Wynne, Raynestown, Dunshaughlin, Meath / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 (suddenly) of Sean Wynne of Raynestown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath and late of Tawalaugh Beag, Mohill, Co Cavan.

Beloved husband of Patricia and father of Amanda, Jonathan, Carol, Barry, Samantha and Clodagh. Sean will be sadly missed by his family, brothers Paudge (Birmingham) and Joseph (Lough Rynn, Mohill), daughters-in-law Anastacia and Julie, sons-in-law Simon and Dáire, Clodagh's partner Kevin, his eight grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home (Raynestown A85 YT67) from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday, April 24 (House private at all other times). Funeral Mass on Monday, April 25 at 10.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Batterstown followed by cremation in Glasnevin crematorium. Those unable to attend are invited to follow Sean's funeral Mass and cremation on the livestream page of our website https://mcentaggarts.ie/live-stream/ Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Pieta House.

Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Westmeath / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 of Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Co Westmeath and formerly of Cornagher, Cloone, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Pat. Joe passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son PJ, grandchildren Áine and Padraic, sisters Mary McDonagh, Anne Reilly and Josephine Moran, daughter-in-law Louise, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son PJ and daughter-in-law Louise on Thursday, April 21 from 4pm until 8pm (Eircode N91 AY93). Removal on Friday, April 22 to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Boherquill. House private on Friday morning, please.

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Friday, April 15, 2022 of Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen Kilrane (nee Mahon), Michael Kilrane, brother Ivor (England), niece Katrina, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Vincent's funeral cortege will arrive at St Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Friday, April 22 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Vincent's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Sean McManus, Laytown, Meath / Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 of Sean McManus, Laytown, Co Meath and formerly of Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret and his sister Maureen. Beloved father of Mairín, Michael, Anne, Orla, Kevin, Ronan, Shane, Lucy, Julie and Amie. Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening, April 21 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, April 22 walking to Sacred Heart Church, Laytown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am which will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Fr Peter McVerry Trust. Please wear masks in the church at funeral Mass.

