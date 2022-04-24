Search

24 Apr 2022

Late Teresa Fallon remembered as an excellent neighbour and avid sports enthusiast

Late Teresa Fallon (née Casey), Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Roscommon / Crossmaglen, Armagh

Late Teresa Fallon remembered as an excellent neighbour and avid sports enthusiast

Late Teresa Fallon (née Casey), Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Roscommon / Crossmaglen, Armagh

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

24 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

It was with the greatest of sadness we learned of the death at Mullingar Regional Hospital on Thursday, April 7 last of Teresa Fallon, Ballagh.

Teresa, in recent years, had been a resident of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

A native of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh she had a great love of culture and tradition.

Teresa loved football, she loved going to matches and always was an enthusiastic supporter.

In her younger days she was adept at football and particularly soccer. When she moved to Ballagh with her husband Frank she brought with her a great vibrancy, decency and kindness for her new community.

She continued her sporting interest with her support of St Faithleach’s, never forgetting her home club of Crossmaglen and the pride she felt with the great All-Ireland winning teams of Crossmaglen and Armagh.

She always had a great interest in travel instilled in her younger years with her working in a travel agency in Dundalk and in later years in East West Travel in Roscommon Town where she was noted for her skill and knowledge in every area of the world.

She was noted as an excellent neighbour and her hand of help was always available to anyone in need. Teresa was an active member of the Lanesboro Badminton club and always brought competitiveness and great fun to the club.

She had a wonderful devotion and great pride in her husband Frank, her five children and fourteen grandchildren who she cherished most of all.  

The attendance at the reposing of her remains at her residence on Sunday, April 10 and again at her Funeral Mass on Monday, April 11 and burial in Kilgefin cemetery bore ample testimony to the esteem she held. 

Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Tessie and by her son Baby Pearse.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons Niall (Cootehall), Frank (Ardagh, Longford), David (Roscommon) and Patrick (Cloverhill), daughter Aisling McLoughlin (Strokestown), brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Elaine, Kirsten, Niamh and Margaret, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Ciara, Eoin, Rachel, Seán, Odin, Etain, Pearse, Oisín, Jack, Cillian, Doireann, Emily Louise and Dáithí, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media