Longford man to deny criminal damage charge

A man is to plead not guilty to causing €1200 worth of damage at a pet clinic in Longford town.
A man is to plead not guilty to causing €1200 worth of damage at a pet clinic in Longford town.
Joe McDonnell, Apartment 12, Crandara House, Dublin Road, Longford, was in court last week to face a charge of causing criminal damage to a boiler house door at Crandara Pet Clinic in Longford on October 30, 2020.
Defence solicitor John Quinn said his client would be contesting the charge and seeking a hearing date.
Mr McDonnell was remanded on continuing bail until July 5 when the case is expected to return before Longford District Court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.