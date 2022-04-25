Search

25 Apr 2022

Cavan man fined €400 for being at wheel of defective vehicle in Longford

Longford Courthouse.

A garage business owner who was caught driving a truck without both its handbrake and ABS brakes working has been fined €400 by District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.

Liam Cosgrove

Vasile Muntean, Forster House, Cavan, appeared before last week's sitting of Longford District Court charged with driving a dangerously defective vehicle at Dublin Street, Granard on November 11, 2020.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said the vehicle which was being driven on the day of the incident had been found in a “bad state” following an inspection by a garda PSV inspector.

He said the results of that inquiry had uncovered the vehicle had low steering fluid, its chassis was heavily corroded while both its handbrake and ABS system were not functioning.

He also said a crack found on the vehicle's windscreen had determined the truckin question as being a “defective vehicle”.

The court heard Mr Muntean had no previous convictions to his name, a record defence solicitor Frank Gearty was keen to exemplify.

“He is a man of otherwise excellent character and runs his own garage business,” he said.

“The truck was in a bad condition and it shouldn't have been taken out on the road.”

Mr Gearty said his client was also a man of some degree of spirituality.

“He is heavily involved in the community, is an evangelist and understands the value of life,” he said.

Mr Muntean was fined €400 and given four months to pay.

