Longford man restrained with pepper spray after threatening garda's family, court hears

A man had to be restrained with pepper spray after threatening a garda's family during a violent incident in Ballymahon last year, a court has heard.

Thomas Delaney (25) Toome, Ballymahon, was convicted and fined following an incident on September 28, 2021 at Toome, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Last week's sitting of Longford District Court heard how gardaí were called to reports of a man allegedly attempting to walk out in front of oncoming traffic.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said when gardaí arrived on the scene they found Mr Delaney having to be restrained by a number of locals.

“He was highly intoxicated, highly abusive and was roaring at gardaí,” said Sgt Mahon.

The court was told the language used by the accused was both “foul and offensive”, resulting in Mr Delaney having to be held restrained with the use of pepper spray.

Sgt Mahon said it was during that episode that Mr Delaney repeatedly shouted how he would find the address of both a garda's home while also threatening the officer's family.

Judge Bernadette Owens was told Mr Delaney had five previous convictions to his name, all of which related to road traffic related offences.

The most recent of those came in July last year.

The man's solicitor said his client was extremely remorseful over what had occurred and had even went to a local garda station to pass on those sentiments.

It was also revealed Mr Delaney was attempting to address his own personal issues, with the court hearing how he previously had “an issue” with alcohol.

Judge Bernadette Owens said it was incumbent on her to give Mr Delaney credit for tendering a guilty plea, adding she was also taking into account that fact he had no previous convictions for public order.

Mr Delaney was later fined €250 for failing to comply with the directions of a garda under Section 8 of the Public Order Act and €250 for engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour in public.