26 Apr 2022

CASA Longford frustrated with relentless dumping outside shop

26 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

The CASA Longford charity shop has expressed frustration over the relentless dumping outside the shop every week very late at night.  

The situation has been reported to the gardaí and CASA Longford are requesting that if anyone knows anything about the dumping, can they please contact CASA at 043 334 2844 or by private message via their Facebook page. 

Items that have been dumped outside the store include dirty, unwanted toys and electrical items which they don’t accept. 

A spokesperson for CASA Longford said, “This is extremely frustrating for the shop as the items that are dumped have to be paid to get rid of and we simply don’t have the funds. It is costing us a fortune and taking away from the money so desperately needed for our charity.”

Highlighting the dumping for a third occasion on their Facebook page, CASA posted, “This is so upsetting to see after our hard work to try and stop it like contacting the gardaí and posting security camera footage here to ask for information. 

“It makes our jobs 10 times harder and costs us money that we can’t afford to spend. Please if anyone knows anything let us know. This has become very frequent and we can’t accept it anymore.”

