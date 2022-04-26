CASA Longford frustrated with relentless dumping outside shop

The CASA Longford charity shop has expressed frustration over the relentless dumping outside the shop every week very late at night.

The situation has been reported to the gardaí and CASA Longford are requesting that if anyone knows anything about the dumping, can they please contact CASA at 043 334 2844 or by private message via their Facebook page.

Longford man restrained with pepper spray after threatening garda's family, court hears A man had to be restrained with pepper spray after threatening a garda's family during a violent incident in Ballymahon last year, a court has heard.

Longford garda at centre of false shot dog controversy wins High Court action over promotion delay A Longford Garda who was the subject of false accusations over the shooting of dog has won his High Court challenge against the Commissioner's refusal to backdate his promotion to rank of inspector.

Items that have been dumped outside the store include dirty, unwanted toys and electrical items which they don’t accept.

A spokesperson for CASA Longford said, “This is extremely frustrating for the shop as the items that are dumped have to be paid to get rid of and we simply don’t have the funds. It is costing us a fortune and taking away from the money so desperately needed for our charity.”

Highlighting the dumping for a third occasion on their Facebook page, CASA posted, “This is so upsetting to see after our hard work to try and stop it like contacting the gardaí and posting security camera footage here to ask for information.

Cavan man fined €400 for being at wheel of defective vehicle in Longford A garage business owner who was caught driving a truck without both its handbrake and ABS brakes working has been fined €400 by District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.

“It makes our jobs 10 times harder and costs us money that we can’t afford to spend. Please if anyone knows anything let us know. This has become very frequent and we can’t accept it anymore.”