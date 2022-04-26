Longford Council buildings to light up in blue and yellow in show of solidarity with Ukraine

Director of Services Barbara Heslin; Cllr Colin Dalton; Cllr Gerry Hagan; Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan; Laura Feehily of Longford Co Co; Co Co Chief Executive Paddy Mahon; Cllr Seamus Butler
Longford County Council will raise the Ukrainian national flag and light up Aras an Chontae to show solidarity with Ukraine.
The Council also provided funding for pallets of non-perishable goods, along with its Elected Members who individually contributed to the cost of the aid.
This aid made its way to Ukraine together with other goods donated by Longford communities and coordinated by County Longford Public Participation Network and Longford Civil Defence.
The Longford pallets were transported to Ukraine by Longford company Protrans on Friday, April 22.
This demonstration of unanimous support for the citizens of Ukraine was agreed by the elected members at the March meeting of Longford County Council following contributions by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Peggy Nolan and the heads of the political parties.
Cllr Colm Murry spoke on behalf of the Fine Gael party, Cllr Gerry Warnock spoke on behalf of the Independent party, and Cllr Seamus Butler spoke on behalf of the Fianna Fáil party.
Cllr Colin Dalton coordinated the pallets in conjunction with McCarrick’s Cash and Carry in Longford Town.
