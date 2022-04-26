Longford folk encouraged to host a Tea Day in support of Alzheimer’s Tea Day

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI), along with their ambassadors, RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé, and Sinead Kennedy is urging the people of Longford to host a Tea Day to mark Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday, May 5.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alzheimer’s Tea Day was held online in 2020 and 2021. Now, Alzheimer’s Tea Day - The ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser - is back after three long years; with many feeling the pinch of isolation, The ASI want people to help Tea Day make a comeback!

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland invites the nation to get involved with local Tea Day events in their local communities. We’ve all been waiting for people to come together for a cup of tea, a chat and perhaps a few treats, to raise vital funds for Dementia supports and services.

An estimated 578 people live with dementia in Longford, and each year more than 11,000 people develop the disease across the country – at least 30 people every day. However, there is one thing you can do to help – you can put the kettle on and host your very own Tea Day!

HOW TO HELP TEA DAY MAKE A COMEBACK - FOUR EASY STEPS:

1. SIGN UP – Join us in this Tea Day Comeback Year! Register on teaday.ie and we’ll send your Organiser’s Toolkit, which includes posters, collection boxes, raffle tickets, and everything you need to make your Tea Day a success!

2. HOST – Share a cuppa, share a few stories, maybe share a laugh with your friends and loved ones at home, in the garden, at work or in the community. You can host a Tea Day, however, and wherever you like!

3. REMEMBER – Remember that you’re doing something extraordinary. All of the funds you raise will support dementia services – and help people when they need it.

4. SHARE your Tea Day event on social media. Post your photos and videos, and don’t forget to use our hashtags #TeaDay2022 #TogetherForTea

By supporting Tea Day, you can make an incredible difference:

€10 provides an hour at an Alzheimer’s cafe for a person with dementia.

€35 provides one hour of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy.

€70 provides a session of Musical Therapy.

€150 runs a Social club for one day.

Can’t host a Tea Day this year? You can still support dementia care and services by donating to Alzheimer.ie

Alzheimer Society of Ireland Ambassador, Dáithí Ó Sé said: “I’m delighted to support Alzheimer’s Tea Day again this year. Can you believe it? It’s been three years since we’ve been able to gather for a proper Tea Day get-together. So, let’s make up for lost time, lost connection, and lost funds and come together to make 2022 the Great Tea Day Comeback Year! On Thursday, May 5th we want everyone to have a chat, a laugh, a brew and donate a few euro to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Tea Day campaign to help provide essential dementia-specific services for the 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland.

“The sad truth is that the last two years have been particularly difficult for those living with dementia. Across the board, the decrease in routine and social engagement has caused a decline in the health of so many. That’s why now, it’s so important that we make sure everyone has the support they need.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia is a nationwide issue – it affects so many families right across Ireland. It reaches across generations, genders and affects people of all kinds of backgrounds. By hosting your very own Tea Day on May 5, you’ll be making it possible for those living with dementia and their carers to access vital supports.

“Tea brings us all together – and we need that more than ever! Register for your pack at teaday.ie today and get the kettle on to make your strongest cup of tea yet!”