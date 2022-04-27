Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Edward (Eamon) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, April 24, 2022 of Edward (Eamon) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford. Sadly missed by his brothers John (Abbeylara) and Michael (Ashbourne), sisters-in-law May and Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Eamon Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, April 27 from 10.30am to 11.30am, followed by removal to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Rose Tierney (née McKiernan), Tully South, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at St James Hospital Dublin surrounded by her adoring family after an illness bravely borne., on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Rose Tierney (née McKiernan), Tully South, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Rose will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Thomas, son Stephen, daughter Lisa, sister Geraldine, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at her family home on Tuesday, April 26 from 4pm until 9pm.there will be a shuttle bus in operation from St Mary's Church, Carrigallen during reposing times. House private at all other times please. Funeral mass on Wednesday, April 27 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Leukaemia trust of Ireland C/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rose's Funeral mass can be viewed on http://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen

Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Anna, his sisters Una and Mary Agnes and his brothers Eddie and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his brother Brian, sister-in-law Christine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his great neighbours and many friends.May Johnny's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his nephew Patrick at Ussaun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. House private please. Arriving for a Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday, April 29 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Johnny's' Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Walkthrough only please with no hand shaking and adhering to Covid Guidelines. The Rowley and McManus' family appreciate your kind support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Mattie Gorman, Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Mattie Gorman, Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon and Carrick on Shannon.

Beloved husband of the late Philomena (née McCarron) and brother of the late Noel and Vincent. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Helen (London) and Kathleen (Galway), brother Mel (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May Mattie rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, April 27 from 6pm until 7.30pm (walk through only please) followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, April 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. The Gorman family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that Mattie's Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Thursday, April 28 at 11am by CLICKING HERE

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;