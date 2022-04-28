Search

28 Apr 2022

'Crestfallen' Warnock walks out of first Longford council meeting in 11 years

Market Square

Longford town's Market Square is part of a multi million euro project which has been beset by hold ups, a meeting was told yesterday

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

28 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock has told of how he was left with no option but to walk out of his first council meeting in over a decade over heightening concerns at the pace of Longford's regeneration blueprint. 

Cllr Warnock said he had been left "bubbling with frustration" at hold ups surrounding a €4m Longford Connected Project which had been expected to commence in January.

Local representatives were told at a meeting yesterday of how a contractor assigned to the project had, like umpteen other construction firms, been hit by a materials shortage.

Cllr Warnock said the revelation was one he could not tolerate, resulting in the long serving councillor leaving his first local authority meeting in 11 years as a public representative.

"It is the first time that has happened to me and it was out of sheer frustration," he said.

"We were told they (contractor) would engage with us every two to three weeks. Are they having a laugh? 

"We need shovels on the ground yesterday."

The Longford Connected Project is funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and is made up of different works to help improve the connectivity of different areas around the town.

It involves the installation of new footpaths, new lighting and signage, as well as new street furniture and landscaping.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media