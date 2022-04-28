PICTURES: Sir Alex Ferguson meets Ruby and Ted Walsh at Punchestown 2022

Sir Alex Ferguson was in Punchestown on Wednesday to watch the horse he co-owns with Paul Barber, Clan Des Obeaux, finish second in the Gold Cup. Michael Chester was on hand for us to snap pictures of the former Manchester United boss with legendary trainer and jockey Ted and Ruby Walsh. USE THE ARROWS ABOVE OR NEXT ICON BELOW TO SEE MORE PICTURES
