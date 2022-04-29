Padraic Colum Gathering returns to celebrate Longford’s literary history

The Padraic Colum Gathering will be officially opened by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan in Longford Library on Friday, May 13.

In its fifth year, the two-day Gathering celebrates Colum’s work and Longford’s literary history.

At the official opening, acclaimed writer John Connell will read some of Colum’s poetry.

Connell will be joined by writer and broadcaster Aidan O’Hara who will introduce a showing of a rare TV interview with Colum.

Students of St Michael’s National School and local musicians will also perform. It all kicks off in Longford Library on Friday, 13 May at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

The second day of the Gathering starts in Granard Library at 10.30am. Aidan O’Hara will open proceedings with a reading from Colum’s book My Irish Year.

At 11am, a lecture on ‘Padraic Colum and the Oral Tradition’ will be given by Professor Bairbre Ní Fhloinn (University College Dublin).

At 12.30pm, a ‘Padraic Colum: An Irish Voice in American Children’s Literature’ talk will be given by Méabh Ní Choileáin (Trinity College Dublin). All are welcome to attend.

The Gathering ends with a bus tour of Colum’s north Longford, guided by historian Seán Ó Súilleabháin. It takes place at 2.30pm, May 14. Tickets are €5 per person, with pre-booking essential.

The Gathering is part of the Creative Ireland Programme. It is organised by Longford County Council’s County Library, Heritage and Archives section.

Linked to the Gathering, four more sculptures as part of Iora Nua Longford squirrel project, will be unveiled by Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan at 2pm on 13 May at the Market Square in Longford Town.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan is delighted for the Padraic Colum Gathering to be back in person this year. “It is great to see this wonderful event which celebrates Longford’s proud literary heritage back in front of audiences this year. Many thanks goes to the organisers, speakers and musicians who will be sure to both inform and entertain. I am very much looking forward to the Gathering.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “Longford welcomes the excellent speakers, experts in their field, who are contributing to the Gathering this year. Longford County Council proudly supports events such as the Gathering which celebrates our rich culture and heritage.”

The Padraic Colum Gathering opening event and talks will be available to view on the Padraic Colum Gathering Facebook page.

For further information on the Padraic Colum Gathering or to book your place on the Padraic Colum tour of north Longford, call 043 334 1124 or email archivist@longfordcoco.ie.