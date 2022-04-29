Search

29 Apr 2022

Longford Comhairle na nÓg unveil new H.O.P.E bench made from 5,000 recycled bottles

Comhairle na nÓg

Longford County Council Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Paraic Brady cuts the ribbon on a new H.O.P.E bench as members of Longford's Comhairle na nÓg watch on

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The environment took centre stage in Longford this afternoon as a new bench made from 5,000 recycled plastic bottles was unveiled along the county town's Royal Canal walkway.

The H.O.P.E bench, or 'Helping Our Planet Environment' to give it its full name is just the latest in a series of 'green' focused projects spearheaded by Longford's youth community.

"The colours make it hard to miss," said 13-year-old Kaitlyn Lowry.

"We hope many local families will enjoy great quality time. We are very proud of all the efforts that went into making this project a success."

Kaitlyn said over 28,000 plastic bottle have now been recycled which will result in a further three benches being installed across the county.

Longford County Council Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Paraic Brady said the local authority was fully behind the group's efforts in helping to reduce the county's carbon footprint.

"It’s a great initiative, not only for our environment but also for the planet," he said.

"They are very, very colourful and they look really well throughout our county.

"It is important everybody does their bit for the environment.

"We in Longford County Council in every section of it support whatever can be supported throughout our county whether it’s recycling, social housing, jobs initiative and whatever we can do build our county and keep our young people at home."

