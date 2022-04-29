PICTURES: Soaking up the atmosphere with racegoers at Punchestown 2022

Have our photo journalists snapped you yet out and about at Punchestown this week? Check out our latest gallery. Use the arrows above or next icon below to see all pictures.
EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí launch manhunt as man (30s) attacked in Longford town by gang in broad daylight
Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who allegedly assaulted another man in broad daylight in the middle of Longford town yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.