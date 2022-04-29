Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 29, 2022

Joe Sheridan, Abbeyview, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Autumn Lodge at St Joseph’s Care Centre Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Joe Sheridan, Abbeyview, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosie, sons Andrew and John, daughters Rosemary and Josephine, daughter-in-law Alison, sons-in-law Kieran and Damian, his adoring grandchildren Ronan, Brian, Eoghan, Mark, Aisling, Blathnaid, Dearbhla, Susan and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May Joe Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Granard on Saturday, April 30 from 6pm to 8pm. Walk through only and no handshaking please. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 1 at 3pm in St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara followed by Christian burial in Carra Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice. House private please.

Frank Gilchrist, Toorfin, Shroid, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 28, 2022 of Frank Gilchrist, Toorfin, Shroid, Co Longford.

He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Mary, daughters Aideen Gillespie (Craughwell) and Brenda Murtagh (Balla), sons Mark (Holland) and Gary, sisters Maureen, Lil and Theresa, brothers Patsy and Joe, daughter-in-law Naomi, sons-in-law Pauric and Alan, grandchildren Ronan, Evie, Darragh, Oran, Cillian, Iarla, Donagh and Éadaoin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, May 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, May 2 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford c/o Glennon directors or any family member. House private please.

Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Father to Bernard, Cathy and Derek. Will be sadly missed by his extended family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at the Springwood Cremation Chapel on Monday, May 9 at 1.15pm. No flowers please. Livestream link watch.obitus.com

Username cedu9005 Password 363379

Maureen O'Rourke (née Flaherty), formerly of Leitir Móir, Connemara, Galway / Longford / Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Maureen O'Rourke (nee Flaherty), Boston, U.S.A. and formerly of Leitir Móir, Connemara.

Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Frank, daughter Susan, son Paul, daughter-in-law Kerrie, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Roisín, Ronan and Erin, brothers Gerard, Ciaran, Christopher and Colman, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, the extended O’Rourke, Sheahan and Groarke families and friends. May she rest in peace.Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday, May 1 from 2.30pm concluding with prayers at 4pm. Maureen’s funeral Mass will take place in Boston at a later date. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ken Davis, ‘Bellevista’, Aughafad, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Ken Davis, ‘Bellevista’, Aughafad, Longford town.

Beloved husband of Hazel and dearest father of Roy and Valerie (Davis-Mahon). He will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Hilary, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Lauren, Fred, Josh, Sam and Will, sister-in-law Diana, brother-in-law Robbie, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Friday, April 29 from 6pm until 8pm (walk through only). Funeral service in St John’s Church, Battery Road at 12 noon on Saturday, April 30 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice , c/o Glennon Directors or any family member. House private please.

Jimmy Rowan, Kiltaffrey, Kenagh, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Jimmy Rowan, Kiltaffrey, Kenagh, Co Longford.

Jimmy, predeceased by his parents Dan & Mary Anne and his sister Bridget. Beloved husband of Tess and dear father of Alan, Aidan, Donal, Maresa, James & John. Grandad to Matthew, Laura, Liam, Niamh, Sean, Mia, Robert, Maebh, David & Shane. Great Grandfather to Ella Rowan. Dearly missed by his brothers Fr John and Dan, sisters Kitty & Betty, brothers-in-law Fr Mattie & John Mollin, sisters-in-law Alacoque & Dolores. Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Paula, Anne, Lorraine & Morag, nieces, nephews, relatives and all of his neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home of John & Lorraine (N39E2N4) this Thursday afternoon, April 28 from 3pm-8pm. Funeral mass in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon this Friday, April 29 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcommock Cemetery, Kenagh, Co. Longford. Family flowers only please.

Bridie Gacquin (née Naughton), Curnalee, Curraghboy, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 of Bridie Gacquin (nee Naughton), Curnalee, Curraghboy, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by brothers Martin and James. Bridie will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, family Padraic, Anne-Marie (Galway), Jimmy (Longford) and Yvonne, daughter-in-law Annabelle, son-in-law Cathal Jordan, Ger Murphy, grandchildren, Katie-Ann, Michael, Isobel and Ellen, her sister Sr. Mary Teresa (San Antonio, Texas), brothers Paddy (Aughrim), Mattie (Athlone), and Denis (Mullingar), sisters-in-law Teresa, Kathleen, May O’Sullivan, and Una Treacy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan on Thursday evening, April 28 from 5pm to 7pm. (walk through only please), followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Curraghboy. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, April 29 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dysart Cemetery.

Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Anna, his sisters Una and Mary Agnes and his brothers Eddie and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his brother Brian, sister-in-law Christine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his great neighbours and many friends.May Johnny's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his nephew Patrick at Ussaun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. House private please. Arriving for a Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday, April 29 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Johnny's' Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Walkthrough only please with no hand shaking and adhering to Covid Guidelines. The Rowley and McManus' family appreciate your kind support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Robin Booth, Kells, Meath / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan in his 91st year, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Robin Booth, Kilmainham, Kells, Co Meath and formerly of Greenhills, Beauparc, Navan, Co Meath and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Robin, beloved husband to the late Maud (nee Finnamore). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Clement, Bobby, John, Mervyn and Derek, daughter Shirley, daughters in law Louise, Lisa and Susanne, grandchildren Rebecca, Grayson, Kate, Jessica and Adam, sisters Nora and Hazel and predeceased by his sisters Eva, Peggy, Maud, Florence and Dorothy, brothers in law Bob and Victor, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. At Rest.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) from 5pm until 7pm on Sunday evening, May 1 and Monday evening, May 2. Removal on Tuesday morning, May 3 at 11.15am arriving to St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Kentstown (C15KH26) for funeral service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Agher Graveyard, Summerhill (A83Y020) arriving at approximately 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Red Cross Ukraine appeal "Donate Here". House private please.

