30 Apr 2022

North Longford locals gear up for Ukrainian refugee influx

A new Facebook page aimed at aiding Ukrainian refugees adjust to life in rural Co Longford has been set up.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

30 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The page, which was set up by a small band of local volunteers, has already led to a number of meetings being held in the wake of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“It's only really in its second week and we intend to use it to source toys, baby stuff and the kind of things that's needed for people,” said Nuala Fox.

She was speaking on the same day it was revealed households could be paid up to €400 a month to accommodate Ukrainian refugees under proposals being considered by the Government.

Ms Fox said she believed the move would help raise awareness over the drive as communities like those in Ballinalee prepare to play their part in Ukraine's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“There are no families so far (in Ballinalee) but we do have a lady up the road with two small children,” she said.

Ms Fox added two people have taken responsibility for uploading information on social media.

“What we need now are volunteers and help and being as ready as possible.”

A formal government decision is expected within the next fortnight and possibly as early as next week in terms of the exact amount households which take in refugees are likely to receive.

News

