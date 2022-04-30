PICTURES| Nostalgia aplenty as south Longford school pupils host long awaited reunion

Group photo from reunion. Very back row: L-R: Ciarán Nally, David Crann, Seamus McGowan & Ernest Makim; Next Row from back from left: Teresa Bannon, Marell McCormack, Sr. Maura Fay, Josephine Heduan, Anne Smith, Matt Keegan, Sr. Dympna, Pat Lynch, Eamonn Sheehy & Charlie Byrne; 3rd Row from back, L: : Eilish O’Reilly, Breda Flynn, Olive Kavanagh, Cyril Glynn, Elizabeth McCann, Bernadette Masterson, & Catherine Daly. Front Row: Breda Kavanagh, Niamh Murphy, Gabrielle Walls, Ann Delaney, Teresa Greally, Maura Kenny, Ann Moran, Breda Lennon, Padraic Masterson, Sr Assumpta, Jean Farrell, Sr. Maura Conlon, Marion Maloney, Imelda Higgins, Frank Masterson. Missing from this photo: Unseen in photo: Berna Casey & Deirdre Garrahan and missing is Sr. Elizabeth Manning.
