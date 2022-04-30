Search

30 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Woman (40s) airlifted to hospital after serious north Longford crash

Car crash

The scene of the accident in Granard this morning

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

30 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A woman in her forties has been airlifted to hospital following a collision between a lorry and a car in Granard this morning.

The incident occurred at around 10:30am on the outskirts of the north Longford town directly across from the former Granada Dance Hall.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they tended to the stricken woman and a young child who was also injured.

The lorry driver is understood to have been uninjured with gardaí closing off the road pending a full technical examination of the scene.

Longford's Oniesa shines in Punchestown Best Dressed Ladies Final as 'stunning Deirdre' crowned winner

EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí launch manhunt as man (30s) attacked in Longford town by gang in broad daylight

Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who allegedly assaulted another man in broad daylight in the middle of Longford town yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

 

An air ambulance arrived at the nearby Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School shortly afterwards before the woman was taken away for what have been described as serious injuries.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision on the Ballyjamesduff Road at Granard, Co. Longford, 30th April 2022.

"The collision involved a car and a lorry.

"A woman aged in her 40s was taken from the scene to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A female child was treated by emergency services for non-life threatening injuries.

"The road is closed between the R396 and the N55 junctions with diversions in place."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media