30 Apr 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí launch probe after shots fired at house in Longford town

Longford Gardaí

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a number of shots were allegedly fired at a house in Longford town last night

Liam Cosgrove

30 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí have launched an investigation into two separate criminal damage incidents in Longford town last night that saw a number of shots allegedly fired at a house on the outskirts of the county town.

 

It's understood the two storey dwelling, which is located in the Farnagh area of town, was targeted during the early hours of this morning.

The Leader understands the incident is not, however, feud related with detectives believing the firearm used may have been a pellet gun.

No one was injured and gardaí in Longford have begun an investigation with much of the focus being centred on establishing a motive for the attack.

It comes after another property, this time in the Ardnacassa area, was singled out by vandals last night.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a house in the Glebe View area of Longford in the early hours of this morning, 30th April 2022.  

"Gardaí (also) received a report of an incident of criminal damage at a house in the Ardnacassa area of Longford, yesterday evening, Friday 29th April 2022."

Investigations into both incidents are now underway, added the Garda Press Office.

