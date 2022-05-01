PICTURES | TG4 in Longford to capture celebration of Féile na Bealtaine at Granard's Knights and Conquests

A TV production crew from TG4 arrived in Longford on Saturday last, to capture the celebration of Féile na Bealtaine at Knights and Conquests in Granard.
Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Granard's story and that of Knights and Conquests was aptly portrayed as gaeilge by Déirdre Orme, Patrick McGivney, Rosemary Connolly and Michelle O'Shaughnessy.
Gardai in witness appeal as woman (40s) injured in north Longford crash fights for life in hospital
Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information into the circumstances behind a road crash in Granard this morning that has left a woman in her forties fighting for her life in hospital.
North Longford locals gear up for Ukrainian refugee influx
A new Facebook page aimed at aiding Ukrainian refugees adjust to life in rural Co Longford has been set up.
The piece recorded for 'Guth an bPobal' will air across the nation early this week.
Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.