Search

01 May 2022

PICTURES | TG4 in Longford to capture celebration of Féile na Bealtaine at Granard's Knights and Conquests

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

01 May 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A TV production crew from TG4 arrived in Longford on Saturday last, to capture the celebration of Féile na Bealtaine at Knights and Conquests in Granard.

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Granard's story and that of Knights and Conquests was aptly portrayed as gaeilge by Déirdre Orme, Patrick McGivney, Rosemary Connolly and Michelle O'Shaughnessy.

Gardai in witness appeal as woman (40s) injured in north Longford crash fights for life in hospital

Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information into the circumstances behind a road crash in Granard this morning that has left a woman in her forties fighting for her life in hospital.

Longford's Oniesa shines in Punchestown Best Dressed Ladies Final as 'stunning Deirdre' crowned winner

North Longford locals gear up for Ukrainian refugee influx

A new Facebook page aimed at aiding Ukrainian refugees adjust to life in rural Co Longford has been set up.

The piece recorded for 'Guth an bPobal' will air across the nation early this week.

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media