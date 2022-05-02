Search

02 May 2022

PICTURES | Ballymore ladies step out in style as they celebrate their Longford and Leinster title successes

Longford Leader reporter

02 May 2022 9:33 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ballymore ladies football club celebrated their Leinster Club Championship Final victory at a glittering gala dinner dance in the Piker's Lodge, Gowna recently.

Ballymore defeated Kilmore (Wexford) in the Covid-19 delayed 2020 Leinster Junior Club Final in O'Moore Park, Portloaise last July.

We hope you enjoy this gallery of pictures, captured through the lens of local photographer Frank McGrath. And don't forget to tag and share with your friends! 

