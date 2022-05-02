Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 2, 2022

Teresa Donohoe, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford / Perrystown, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 of Teresa Donohoe, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents John and Anna Rose, and her sisters Maureen Smith and Patricia Hannify. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered by her brother Pat Donohoe (Fostra, Longford), sister Carmel McIntyre (Castlebar, Mayo), brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Brenda, all her nieces and nephews and her many relatives and friends. May Teresa Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Monday, May 2 from 8pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, May 3 to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford arriving at 12pm for Mass of the Resurrection, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan town. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The St Vincent De Paul. Donation box at church.

JP Jordan, The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford / Knock, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 1, 2022 of JP Jordan, The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Carramore, Knock, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by his parents Martin and Delia, brother Joe and by his grandson Liam. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Lyons), much loved dad to Maria Daly (Rosemount), John (Germany) and Carmel (Lanesboro), and adoring grandad to Jamie, Lilly, Josh, Erin and Brían. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sister Phil Vahey (Claremorris), brother Michael (England), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May J.P. rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, May 4 from 5.30pm until 7pm (walk through only please). Removal from his home on Thursday morning, May 5 at 11.45am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The Jordan family very much appreciates your support at this time. House strictly private please. Please note that the Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Thursday, May 5 at 12 noon by CLICKING HERE

Pat Flanagan, Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Pat Flanagan, Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford, former teacher at St Mel's College, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Mary (Clancy), his daughter Sinéad and her husband Nick (North), his grandchildren Tommy and Caitríona, and a large group of relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, May 2 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, May 3 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 1.30pm. The Mass will be streamed live, please click here.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon funeral directors or any family member. Ní imithe uainn atá sé ach ag fanacht linn.

Noreen O'Reilly (née King), Creevey, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital Cavan surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Noreen O'Reilly (née King), Creevey, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Brian, brother Martin, sisters Maura and Nancy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Martin, sisters Breda, Gertie and Teresa, brother Danny, daughters in law Clare and Edel, grandchildren Dylan, Doireann and Caolan. brother in law Ned Healy who died on April 30, 2022, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Noreen rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, May 1 from 2pm until 9pm. (N39V9WO) Funeral Mass on Monday, May 2 at 12 noon. in St Mary's Church Carra Burial afterwards in St Mary's cemetery Carrick Finea. House private on Monday morning please.

Frank Gilchrist, Toorfin, Shroid, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 28, 2022 of Frank Gilchrist, Toorfin, Shroid, Co Longford.

He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Mary, daughters Aideen Gillespie (Craughwell) and Brenda Murtagh (Balla), sons Mark (Holland) and Gary, sisters Maureen, Lil and Theresa, brothers Patsy and Joe, daughter-in-law Naomi, sons-in-law Pauric and Alan, grandchildren Ronan, Evie, Darragh, Oran, Cillian, Iarla, Donagh and Éadaoin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, May 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, May 2 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford c/o Glennon directors or any family member. House private please.

Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Father to Bernard, Cathy and Derek. Will be sadly missed by his extended family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at the Springwood Cremation Chapel on Monday, May 9 at 1.15pm. No flowers please. Livestream link watch.obitus.com

Username cedu9005 Password 363379

Tom Coffey, Kingsford, Barntown, Wexford / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, following a short illness and peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Tom Coffey of Kingsford, Barntown, Co Wexford and formerly Bigwood, Castlepollard, Westmeath. He is survived by his wife Lynn, his sons Oisín, Brionn and Rory, his eight siblings, many nieces and nephews, extended family and his close valued friends.

Reposing at his home in Kingsford, Barntown, Co Wexford, between 2-6pm on Sunday, May 1. Strictly private outside of these hours, please. Ceremony on Monday, May 2, private only. No flowers, donations, if desired, to Wexford Hospice Homecare or the Irish Cancer Society. The family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this time.

Christina Elfes (née Smith), NSW, Australia and formerly Drumhonra, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Christina Elfes (née Smith), formerly of Drumhonra, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Late of Gorokan, Central Coast, NSW, Australia. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gary. Deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, both in Ireland and in Australia. Forever in our hearts.

A funeral service for Christina will be held at the Bowden Family Funeral Chapel, 365 Pacific Highway, Wyong, Australia, on Thursday, May 5 2022 commencing at 10.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time (1.30am Irish Standard Time). For those who cannot attend the service, a livestream from the chapel will be available at www.bowdenfamilyfuneralcom.au/scheduled-funeral . In celebration of Christina's life a Mass will be held at a later date in St Joseph's Church, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

Helen Foley (née Rinn), Walkinstown, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Helen Foley (née Rinn), late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife and best friend to Malachy and loving and devoted mam to Aidan and Killian; Helen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sinéad, sisters Eilish and Geraldine, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, especially Niamh, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Helen rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Robin Booth, Kells, Meath / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan in his 91st year, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Robin Booth, Kilmainham, Kells, Co Meath and formerly of Greenhills, Beauparc, Navan, Co Meath and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Robin, beloved husband to the late Maud (nee Finnamore). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Clement, Bobby, John, Mervyn and Derek, daughter Shirley, daughters in law Louise, Lisa and Susanne, grandchildren Rebecca, Grayson, Kate, Jessica and Adam, sisters Nora and Hazel and predeceased by his sisters Eva, Peggy, Maud, Florence and Dorothy, brothers in law Bob and Victor, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. At Rest.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) from 5pm until 7pm on Sunday evening, May 1 and Monday evening, May 2. Removal on Tuesday morning, May 3 at 11.15am arriving to St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Kentstown (C15KH26) for funeral service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Agher Graveyard, Summerhill (A83Y020) arriving at approximately 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Red Cross Ukraine appeal "Donate Here". House private please.

