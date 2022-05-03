Woman injured in north Longford road crash remains in critical condition in hospital

A female motorist injured in a car crash on the outskirts of Granard town at the weekend remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The woman, who is aged in her forties, sustained serious injuries when the car she was driving, collided with a lorry on the Ballyjamesduff Road and beside a residential housing estate on Saturday morning.

She was taken by air ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment where she remains in a critical condition.

A young female child was treated at Cavan General Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries while the lorry driver involved in the collision was unharmed.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who may have observed the collision is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Granard area this morning between 10.15am and 10.45am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Granard garda Station on (043) 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.