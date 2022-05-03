Planning permission sought for 99 mobile homes at Longford's Newcastle House

An application has been submitted to Longford County Council seeking permission for just under a hundred mobile homes at Newcastle House, Ballymahon.
The development will consist of the construction of a holiday park with 99 static mobile homes, an area for touring pitches and casual camping spaces, with a static mobile welfare unit.
The construction of a reception hut adjacent to the existing entrance is also proposed, alongside a playground and a separate grass play area.
Also included in the proposal are plans to extend the existing waste treatment system, use the existing entrance onto the public road, construct a new well to supply portable water and all ancillary site services.
The application for planning permission was received by Longford County Council on April 21.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.