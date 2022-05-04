Longford author John Connell to launch third book tonight

Local author, John Connell, is set to officiall launch his third book, The Stream of Everything, this evening (Wednesday, May 4) at 7.30pm in Longford Library.
The best-selling author of The Cow Book and The Running Book returns with this story of the Camlin river – an ever-present source of life for his town’s inhabitants and, for John, a site of boyhood adventure, first love, family history and local legend.
The Stream of Everything will be available from May 5.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.