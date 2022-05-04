Longford artists creates Creative Conversations through mindfulness & art

Longford artist Úna Cahill and fellow artist Ciarán Mac Domhnaill will present a new community art project titled Creative Conversations this month.

This inclusive project will centre on mindfulness and guided meditation as a way of accessing creativity.

As midlands artists, we invite the public to be creative in this free, engaging and positive community project.

The foundation of the project will be a series of virtual workshops held on the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th of May at 7.30pm.

To be involved, the participant can use any leftover materials and art supplies they have at home.

From this, painter and visual artist Úna Cahill will facilitate the workshops in which attendees participate in collective meditation, poetry readings, drawing and painting.

With this workshop of self-enquiry, guests will be encouraged to value the characteristics of found materials and their ability to transform sustainably while also focusing on the importance of positive mental health.

Secondly, the returned material will be gathered and sewn into a tapestry by Ciarán Mac Domhnaill. Lastly, the collaborative art piece will be displayed in the public arena (Co Westmeath, Belfast and Glasgow).

This aims to create a meaningful engagement between the local Midlands community and a wider international audience.

To register for the workshops please visit www.unacahill.com/ creative-conversations.

This community project is a continuum of the previous project, Recaptured and Draped, and was made possible by grant funding from Creative Ireland and Westmeath County Council with additional resources made available by glo Skin Clinic Athlone.