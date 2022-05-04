Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 4, 2022

James Courtney, 11 Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, of James Courtney, 11 Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Patrick, mother Rosetta, brother Chris and Diane and Sharon's mother Kathleen.

James will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughters Diane and Sharon. His brothers Paddy, Oliver, Bernard and Sharon's partner Colm. His sister-in-law and his grandchildren Michaela, Chloe, Jake and Kara, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Funeral to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral at 1pm on Thursday, May 5 for Mass of the Resurrection. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Willie Mimnagh, Moynehall, Cavan / Clonellan, Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 of Willie Mimnagh, Moynehall, Cavan and formerly Clonellan, Drumlish, Co Longford. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Mary. Predeceased by his brothers Tommy and Peter. Devoted father of Néill, Deirdre, Bríd, Eilís and Liam Óg.

Willie will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law Fergal and Eoghan, daughter in law Amanda, his adored grandchildren, Clodagh, Fionn, Conall, Seán, Ciarán and Luan, brother in law Tom, sisters in law Patricia and Carole, nephews, nieces, all his relatives, neighbours, friends and all the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Moynehall on Friday, May 6 from 4pm until 8pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Saturday, May 7 at 1pm (via Tractamotors junction) to St Brigid's Church, Killygarry arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30. Burial will take place after mass in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Antonia Nwadike, Oakland Avenue, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 of Antonia Nwadike, Oakland Avenue, Longford town.

Antonia will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Henry, daughters Lindsay and Grace, brothers Boniface, Emmanuel, Theophihis and Jude, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Service in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Friday, May 6 at 6pm. A service of songs will take place at a later date. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Micheal (Mick) O'Neill, Carrickathane, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 of Micheal (Mick) O'Neill, Carrickathane, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosaleen, sons Michael and John, daughters Mary, Laura, Ann and Orla, brothers Jimmy and Jack, grandchildren, daughter in law, sons in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home on Thursday evening, May 5 from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 6 in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund Laurel Lodge Nursing Home c/o Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee, or donations box in church.

Breege Reilly, Dromard, Moyne, Co Longford

The death occurred, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 of Breege Reilly, Dromard, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Seamus & Brigid.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother Noel, aunts, Brigid (Legga), Rosetta (Portland U.S.A), cousins, Milton and Mary Hardcastle (Aughamore lower), Andrew (Legga), Paddy Joe, Noel, Helen, Steven, Damien, Noleen and Veronica Brady (Kiltycon) Triona, Tara, Shauna, Shania, Rosetta, Edel, Cormac (Birmingham) Debbie, Lauren, Hayley, Kieran, and Jason (Coventry), Loretta and Lauren (London). Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral home, Athlone Road, Longford N39K381 on Thursday evening, May 5 from 5-7pm with removal on Friday morning, May 6 to St Mary's Church Legga arriving for 12 noon Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck new cemetery. Breege’s Funeral mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/legga

Please note there will be no evening mass in Moyne on Friday, May 6.





Anthony McKenna, Knockahaw, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, May 2, 2022 of Anthony McKenna, Knockahaw, Longford town.

Predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary. Anthony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Mary and Phil, niece Julianne, nephew Victor, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 4 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral on Thursday, May 5 at 11am, interment afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

JP Jordan, The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford / Knock, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 1, 2022 of JP Jordan, The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Carramore, Knock, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by his parents Martin and Delia, brother Joe and by his grandson Liam. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Lyons), much loved dad to Maria Daly (Rosemount), John (Germany) and Carmel (Lanesboro), and adoring grandad to Jamie, Lilly, Josh, Erin and Brían. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sister Phil Vahey (Claremorris), brother Michael (England), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May J.P. rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, May 4 from 5.30pm until 7pm (walk through only please). Removal from his home on Thursday morning, May 5 at 11.45am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The Jordan family very much appreciates your support at this time. House strictly private please. Please note that the Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Thursday, May 5 at 12 noon by CLICKING HERE

Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Father to Bernard, Cathy and Derek. Will be sadly missed by his extended family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at the Springwood Cremation Chapel on Monday, May 9 at 1.15pm. No flowers please. Livestream link watch.obitus.com

Username cedu9005 Password 363379

Christina Elfes (née Smith), NSW, Australia and formerly Drumhonra, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Christina Elfes (née Smith), formerly of Drumhonra, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Late of Gorokan, Central Coast, NSW, Australia. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gary. Deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, both in Ireland and in Australia. Forever in our hearts.

A funeral service for Christina will be held at the Bowden Family Funeral Chapel, 365 Pacific Highway, Wyong, Australia, on Thursday, May 5 2022 commencing at 10.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time (1.30am Irish Standard Time). For those who cannot attend the service, a livestream from the chapel will be available at www.bowdenfamilyfuneralcom.au/scheduled-funeral . In celebration of Christina's life a Mass will be held at a later date in St Joseph's Church, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

Helen Foley (née Rinn), Walkinstown, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Helen Foley (née Rinn), late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife and best friend to Malachy and loving and devoted mam to Aidan and Killian; Helen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sinéad, sisters Eilish and Geraldine, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, especially Niamh, nephews, relatives and friends. May Helen rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday, May 5 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 6 at 11.30am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. To view Helen’s Funeral Mass on Friday, May 6 at 11.30am please see following link: http://www.holyspiritparishgreenhills.ie/web_pages/broadcast.htm

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

