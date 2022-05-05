Search

05 May 2022

Garda probe underway as thief steals bank card from Longford student in broad daylight

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the alleged theft of a bank card from a student in Longford town on Tuesday afternoon

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

05 May 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are searching for a thief who allegedly pickpocketed and stole a student's bank card as they walked home from school in Longford town, the Leader has learned. 

 

It's understood the pupil, who attends a secondary school in the county town, noticed the card was missing after returning home at around 4:30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The Leader understands the pupil is an exchange student and discovered the card, together with his wallet was missing from his belongings when returning to his host family.

This newspaper also understands the card was used twice in a local shop with three further attempts made before it was cancelled.

A statement from the Garda Press Office this afternoon, confirmed that detectives had launched an investigation into the incident.

It's understood investigating officers are trawling through CCTV footage in a bid to indentify the alleged assailant.

"Gardaí are investigating a theft incident that occurred at Dublin Road, Longford which occurred at approximately 4:30 pm on Tuesday the 3rd of May 2022.

"No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing."

 

News

