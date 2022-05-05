Man arrested after Longford drugs unit involved in €22,000 herbal cannabis bust

A photo of the drugs seized
A joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Roscommon / Longford Divisional Drugs Unit resulted in the seizure of herbal cannabis worth €22,000 in Leitrim today, Thursday, May 5.
As part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized over 1kg of herbal cannabis and a small quantity of ephedrine, with a combined estimated value of €22,000, in the Dromad area.
A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with this seizure and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Castlerea Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
