Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 6, 2022

Séamus MacAogain, Longford / Cork City, Cork



The death occurred on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Seamus MacAogain, Colehill, Co Longford & La Gomera, Spain at Cork University Hospital.

Séamus loving father of Sarah, Simon and Stephen and dear brother of Michael, Paula, Eithne, Theresa and Anthony.

Sadly missed by his loving children and their mother Mida, his grandchildren, family, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Spain. Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 11am in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork which will be lived streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Donations in lieu of flowers to https://www.marymount.ie/

Please leave your personal message for Séamus’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

May he rest in peace.

Willie Mimnagh, Moynehall, Cavan / Clonellan, Drumlish, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 of Willie Mimnagh, Moynehall, Cavan and formerly Clonellan, Drumlish, Co Longford. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Mary. Predeceased by his brothers Tommy and Peter. Devoted father of Néill, Deirdre, Bríd, Eilís and Liam Óg.

Willie will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law Fergal and Eoghan, daughter in law Amanda, his adored grandchildren, Clodagh, Fionn, Conall, Seán, Ciarán and Luan, brother in law Tom, sisters in law Patricia and Carole, nephews, nieces, all his relatives, neighbours, friends and all the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Moynehall on Friday, May 6 from 4pm until 8pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Saturday, May 7 at 1pm (via Tractamotors junction) to St Brigid's Church, Killygarry arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30. Burial will take place after mass in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Antonia Nwadike, Oakland Avenue, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 of Antonia Nwadike, Oakland Avenue, Longford town.

Antonia will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Henry, daughters Lindsay and Grace, brothers Boniface, Emmanuel, Theophihis and Jude, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Service in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Friday, May 6 at 6pm. A service of songs will take place at a later date. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Micheal (Mick) O'Neill, Carrickathane, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 of Micheal (Mick) O'Neill, Carrickathane, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosaleen, sons Michael and John, daughters Mary, Laura, Ann and Orla, brothers Jimmy and Jack, grandchildren, daughter in law, sons in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home on Thursday evening, May 5 from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 6 in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund Laurel Lodge Nursing Home c/o Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee, or donations box in church.

Breege Reilly, Dromard, Moyne, Co Longford

The death occurred, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 of Breege Reilly, Dromard, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Seamus & Brigid.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother Noel, aunts, Brigid (Legga), Rosetta (Portland U.S.A), cousins, Milton and Mary Hardcastle (Aughamore lower), Andrew (Legga), Paddy Joe, Noel, Helen, Steven, Damien, Noleen and Veronica Brady (Kiltycon) Triona, Tara, Shauna, Shania, Rosetta, Edel, Cormac (Birmingham) Debbie, Lauren, Hayley, Kieran, and Jason (Coventry), Loretta and Lauren (London). Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral home, Athlone Road, Longford N39K381 on Thursday evening, May 5 from 5-7pm with removal on Friday morning, May 6 to St Mary's Church Legga arriving for 12 noon Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck new cemetery. Breege’s Funeral mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/legga

Please note there will be no evening mass in Moyne on Friday, May 6.

Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Father to Bernard, Cathy and Derek. Will be sadly missed by his extended family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at the Springwood Cremation Chapel on Monday, May 9 at 1.15pm. No flowers please. Livestream link watch.obitus.com

Username cedu9005 Password 363379

Elizabeth (Betty) Conlon (née Barron), Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Redcross, Wicklow



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Elizabeth (Betty) Conlon (nee Barron), Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath and formerly of Redcross, Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Paddy and John, her sister Phyllis (Kumer), brothers-in-law Michael and Abbey, sisters-in-law Ellie, Norma and Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Saturday evening, May 7 from 6pm with removal at 7-45pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire, arriving at 8-30pm (via her residence). Requiem Mass on Sunday, May 8 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. The family greatly appreciates your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Betty's family are still very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate it if social distancing, face covering and no hand-shaking took place during the funeral.

Bridget (Delia) Heron (née Cunningham), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Ballygar, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 of Bridget (Delia) Heron (nee Cunningham), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloonlyon, Ballygar, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her brother, John Cunningham, Galway. Beloved wife to Tommy and dearly loving and devoted mother of Mary, Margaret, James and Christina. Deeply missed by her sisters, Mary Boland (Galway), Kathleen Shally (Birmingham), her sons-in-law, Enda, Gerry and Hugh (partner to Mary), adored grandchildren, Fionn, Daniel, Sadhbh, Glen,Ryan, Niall, her nieces, nephews and cousins. Delai will be forever loved and truly missed by her loving family. May Delia Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 3pm to 7pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 11.30am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, followed by burial in Drumshanbo new Cemetery. For those who cannot attend the funeral, Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Hanam.

Faith White (née Howe), Westmeath

The death occurred, passed away in her treasured leafy lakeshore garden in her 89th year, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 of Faith White (née Howe), County Westmeath, formerly Baily.

Beloved by her children, Shane and Roxanne, son-in-law Karim, relatives and many friends. The funeral and burial will take place in St Michael's Church of Ireland Church in Castlepollard at 3pm on Friday, May 13. The funeral service can be viewed via livestream on https://www.facebook.com/Rjpdolan.378 .

Instead of bringing flowers, please plant some flowers or a tree in your favourite place. The family are very mindful of the risk of Covid-19, and those attending the funeral service are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands.

Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by his son Neill and Greta, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, son Ian, stepsons and stepdaughter, Alice, grandchildren, his sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Charlie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening, May 8 from 4 until 7pm (walk through only). Removal on Monday, May 9 to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for funeral Mass at 11am, livestream https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/ followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1.30pm. Livestream https://cam1188.click2stream.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation care of McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod or via link https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-once/

Due to Covid-19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.



Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at their residences, on Monday, May 2, 2022 of Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Coventry, England.

Mick was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, brothers John, Jim, Patsy, and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Caroline, daughter-in- law Claire, son-in-law Tim, sister Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Trevor will be missed by his heartbroken wife Claire, daughter Siobhan, son Ryan, sister Caroline, brother-in-law Tim, aunt Bernie, nieces, nephews and cousins. May they rest in Peace.

A memorial mass will be held for both Mick and Trevor in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, May 8 at 09:30am. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Helen Foley (née Rinn), Walkinstown, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne, on Friday, April 29, 2022 of Helen Foley (née Rinn), late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife and best friend to Malachy and loving and devoted mam to Aidan and Killian; Helen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sinéad, sisters Eilish and Geraldine, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, especially Niamh, nephews, relatives and friends. May Helen rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday, May 5 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 6 at 11.30am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. To view Helen’s Funeral Mass on Friday, May 6 at 11.30am please see following link: http://www.holyspiritparishgreenhills.ie/web_pages/broadcast.htm

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

