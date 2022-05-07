Longford gardaí arrest three disqualified drivers and another under influence of cannabis in roads crackdown
It has been a particularly busy number of days for Longford gardaí as they arrested three disqualified drivers and another driver under influence of cannabis.
On Thursday, May 5, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle on the N4 in Edgeworthstown. The driver was found to have had no insurance, NCT or tax, and the driver also tested positive for cannabis. The driver was arrested and vehicle seized. Court proceedings to follow.
Man told homeless victim: 'I'll take the head off ya' in violent Longford row
A probation report has been ordered in the case of a man charged with two public order charges before the court.
Ukrainian refugees hail ‘unbelievable’ volunteerism from Longford public
Two Ukrainian women have heaped praise on the “unbelievable support” they have received from locals after fleeing the war torn nation in the midst of Russia’s ongoing invasion.
During a multi-agency checkpoint in Granard, gardaí observed a vehicle attempting to evade them. The Mobility App confirmed the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded and the driver arrested for a future court appearance.
On Tuesday, May 3, Longford RPU members stopped a vehicle in the Edgeworthstown area and using the mobility app, it was established that the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested. Court appearance to follow.
Meanwhile, gardaí conducting speed checks in Longford detected a car travelling at 81kph in a 50kph zone. Using the mobility app, it was found that the driver was disqualified. The car was seized. Proceedings to follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle on the N4 in Edgeworthstown, County Longford, yesterday.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 6, 2022
Driver had no insurance, NCT or tax. Driver also tested positive for cannabis.
Driver arrested and vehicle seized. Court proceedings to follow.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/TNecp0fGDx
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit observed this vehicle attempting to evade a multi-agency checkpoint they were conducting in Granard. The Mobility App confirmed the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded & the driver arrested for a future court appearance. pic.twitter.com/CSnVe8gWMh— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 5, 2022
Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit at Longford Garda Station stopped this vehicle in the Edgeworthstown area yesterday. Using the mobility app, it was established that the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested. Court appearance to follow. pic.twitter.com/Wibyn6ujTz— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 4, 2022
Longford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks in Longford when they detected this car travelling at 81kph in a 50kph zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 3, 2022
They were stopped, & by using the #MobilityApp, it was found that the driver was disqualified.
The car was seized. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/n5ExiG6cS6
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.