Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 7, 2022

Séamus MacAogain, Longford / Cork City, Cork



The death occurred on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Seamus MacAogain, Colehill, Co Longford & La Gomera, Spain at Cork University Hospital.

Séamus loving father of Sarah, Simon and Stephen and dear brother of Michael, Paula, Eithne, Theresa and Anthony.

Sadly missed by his loving children and their mother Mida, his grandchildren, family, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Spain. Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 11am in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork which will be lived streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Donations in lieu of flowers to https://www.marymount.ie/

Please leave your personal message for Séamus’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

May he rest in peace.

Willie Mimnagh, Moynehall, Cavan / Clonellan, Drumlish, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 of Willie Mimnagh, Moynehall, Cavan and formerly Clonellan, Drumlish, Co Longford. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Mary. Predeceased by his brothers Tommy and Peter. Devoted father of Néill, Deirdre, Bríd, Eilís and Liam Óg.

Willie will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law Fergal and Eoghan, daughter in law Amanda, his adored grandchildren, Clodagh, Fionn, Conall, Seán, Ciarán and Luan, brother in law Tom, sisters in law Patricia and Carole, nephews, nieces, all his relatives, neighbours, friends and all the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Moynehall on Friday, May 6 from 4pm until 8pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Saturday, May 7 at 1pm (via Tractamotors junction) to St Brigid's Church, Killygarry arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30. Burial will take place after mass in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Father to Bernard, Cathy and Derek. Will be sadly missed by his extended family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at the Springwood Cremation Chapel on Monday, May 9 at 1.15pm. No flowers please. Livestream link watch.obitus.com

Username cedu9005 Password 363379

Bridie Halton, Knightsbrook, Trim, Meath / Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital Navan surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, May 6, 2022 of Bridie Halton, Knightsbrook, Trim, Meath / Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Agnes and Connie. Sadly missed by by her loving brothers Paul and Con, sisters Marie Maher, Bernie McNamee and Anne Fitzgerald, aunt Annamay, sisters in law Mary Anne and Martina, brothers in law Brendan, Liam and Michael, nephews, nieces, grand niece, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bridie rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, (N39WID6) on Sunday evening, May 8 from 3pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Loughduff, (H12F968) arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 9 at 3pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan. Please respect the family wishes and refrain from hand shaking.

Chris Linehan, 34 Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Chris Linehan, 34 Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare and late of Clooncarn, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her son Tom. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Con, loving daughter Mary (Marian), son-in-law Fergal, beloved grandchildren Tom and Robbie, sisters-in-law Pauline and Mary, brother-in-law Donie, nieces and nephews, great grand-nephew Finn, grand-niece Maedhb, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Chris Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, May 6 from 4pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning, May 7 at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Elizabeth (Betty) Conlon (née Barron), Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Redcross, Wicklow



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Elizabeth (Betty) Conlon (nee Barron), Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath and formerly of Redcross, Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Paddy and John, her sister Phyllis (Kumer), brothers-in-law Michael and Abbey, sisters-in-law Ellie, Norma and Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Saturday evening, May 7 from 6pm with removal at 7-45pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire, arriving at 8-30pm (via her residence). Requiem Mass on Sunday, May 8 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. The family greatly appreciates your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Betty's family are still very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate it if social distancing, face covering and no hand-shaking took place during the funeral.

Bridget (Delia) Heron (née Cunningham), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Ballygar, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 of Bridget (Delia) Heron (nee Cunningham), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloonlyon, Ballygar, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her brother, John Cunningham, Galway. Beloved wife to Tommy and dearly loving and devoted mother of Mary, Margaret, James and Christina. Deeply missed by her sisters, Mary Boland (Galway), Kathleen Shally (Birmingham), her sons-in-law, Enda, Gerry and Hugh (partner to Mary), adored grandchildren, Fionn, Daniel, Sadhbh, Glen,Ryan, Niall, her nieces, nephews and cousins. Delai will be forever loved and truly missed by her loving family. May Delia Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 3pm to 7pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 11.30am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, followed by burial in Drumshanbo new Cemetery. For those who cannot attend the funeral, Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Hanam.

Faith White (née Howe), Westmeath

The death occurred, passed away in her treasured leafy lakeshore garden in her 89th year, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 of Faith White (née Howe), County Westmeath, formerly Baily.

Beloved by her children, Shane and Roxanne, son-in-law Karim, relatives and many friends. The funeral and burial will take place in St Michael's Church of Ireland Church in Castlepollard at 3pm on Friday, May 13. The funeral service can be viewed via livestream on https://www.facebook.com/Rjpdolan.378 .

Instead of bringing flowers, please plant some flowers or a tree in your favourite place. The family are very mindful of the risk of Covid-19, and those attending the funeral service are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands.

Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his son Neill and Greta, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, son Ian, stepsons and stepdaughter, Alice, grandchildren, his sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Charlie Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for funeral Mass at 11am, livestream https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/ followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1.30pm. Livestream https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation care of McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod or via link https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-once/

House Private Please. Due to Covid-19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at their residences, on Monday, May 2, 2022 of Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Coventry, England.

Mick was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, brothers John, Jim, Patsy, and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Caroline, daughter-in- law Claire, son-in-law Tim, sister Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Trevor will be missed by his heartbroken wife Claire, daughter Siobhan, son Ryan, sister Caroline, brother-in-law Tim, aunt Bernie, nieces, nephews and cousins. May they rest in Peace.

A memorial mass will be held for both Mick and Trevor in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, May 8 at 09:30am. Funeral Arrangements Later.

