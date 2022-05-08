Longford man smashed windows of house with iron bar with five children inside, court hears

Judge Bernadette Owens has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a man charged with criminal damage to the windows of a Longford home.
Judge Bernadette Owens has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a man charged with criminal damage to the windows of a Longford home.
David Joyce (26), of 35 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa, Longford, is charged with using an iron bar to smash the windows of another Ardnacassa house while the resident was inside with five children, causing €3,000 worth of damage.
He is due to reappear on May 17 for a plea or to set a date for hearing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.