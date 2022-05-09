PICTURES | Superb Longford residential farm on the market

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Are you looking for a superb high quality residential farm together with substantial outbuildings on C. 12.95 acres of land with a further C.18.80 acres of land only 100 metres away?

Well then, Caltragh More, Newtowncashel, Co Longford, may just be the perfect fit for you.

For sale in one, two or three lots, this 31.75 acres residential farm is being brought to market by Sherry Fitzgerald P. Burke, Goff Street, Roscommon.

The outbuildings consist of three large agricultural sheds with an enclosed yard to the front and a double gate to access from the main road.

The farmyard has excellent handling facilities with an extensive range of units, with varying uses including a round roof shed of 232.25sq m. (2500sq ft ) which can be easily adaptable as are all adjoining buildings.

READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

These could also become storage units or an industrial facility for many different non-farming options.

(The overall size of the outbuildings is 7600sq. ft.) Outbuildings comprise: 2 three bay hayshed. 1 lean too; Storage shed 50' x 50'. Cattle crush and pen; Silage slab. 6 bay double slatted house.

There are a further 2 lots of prime land at Lightfield only 100m away laid out in easily managed fields divided by the public roadway. Both fields are situated in a unique elevated location, with panoramic uninterrupted views of surrounding countryside, natural free drainage, main water supply, well fenced with both pieces sharing extensive road frontage of 353 yards and 370 yards and possible site potential subject to F.P.P. C. 18.8 acres in total and can be easily divided into two lots.

The four bedroom private residential home consists of a tiled open porch with double doors into the dining room and main door into the fully tiled entrance hall which leads to the living room on the left. Dining room has an open fireplace and door connecting to the living room.

The living room has a solid fuel burner with great views into the rear garden and surrounding country-side. Kitchen is fully tiles and has fitted units, double raised oven, sink under the window and door leading into the rear garden. Living room, kitchen and master bedroom are south facing.

There is one master bedroom and three double bedrooms. The bathroom is fully tiled with an electric shower over the bath.

Externally the manicured mature garden is easily maintained and surrounded by a tarmacadam driveway with a large garage/shed to the rear.

This property is located between the towns of Lanesboro to the north and Ballymahon to the south, 7km from Lough Ree and equidistant from Roscommon and Longford of 20 km approximately.

This is a rare opportunity to find such a property of its calibre in a most sought after location. Inspection of this very fine holding is highly recommended.

For sale in one, two or three lots. For more information contact the selling agent P. at Sherry Fitzgerald P. Burke, Goff Street, Roscommon on 090 6627200 or email pburke@sfpburke.ie

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery