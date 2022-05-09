Search

09 May 2022

Midlands man tells court his wife was driving car when it was observed speeding by gardai

A midlands man who appeared at Tullamore district court on speeding offences said his wife had been driving the car at the time. 

In his evidence Garda Patrick McGee said that at 5.21pm on August 1, 2021, he observed Colin Wynne, 22, Philips Vale, Daingean, Offaly, travelling at 138k an hour in a 100k zone on the R420 at Coolnahiley, Tullamore.

He activated the blue lights but the defendant took off and disappeared and he was unable to locate the car.  The car was registered to a garage in Galway. 

At 7.37 that same evening Garda McGee was in O’Connor Square when he spotted the same vehicle parked in a disabled spot. He was approached by Mr Wynne who admitted he had been driving and said he was going to a funeral in Ferbane. He paid the parking fee but he didn’t pay the speeding ticket.

Mr Wynne later contacted the garda station and said his wife had been driving on the night in question. He was advised to talk to Garda McGee. He did so and was told by Garda McGee that both he and his wife would have to make statements. Both parties failed to do so.

Taking the stand Colin Wynne said that when he told Garda McGee it was his wife that was driving Garda McGee changed and he became intimidating, he said. 

He said he didn’t realise he was parked in a disabled spot as he said it was dirty and faded. 

Sgt James O’Sullivan asked did he tell Garda McGee in O’Connor Square it was his wife that was driving. Mr Wynne said he just wanted to get out of there as he suffers from anxiety and there were people on mobile phones filming. 

Sgt O’Sullivan also said that he had been told that he and his wife would have to make a statement and they didn’t.  

Aisling Maloney for Mr Wynne asked Garda McGee if he had seen the driver of the car to which he replied that he didn’t see him as he was speeding. 

Judge Patricia Cronin said she had listened carefully to the evidence and she was convicting Colin Wynne. She imposed a fine of €200 and gave the defendant 3 months to pay. She fixed recognisance  in the event of an appeal. 

Sgt James O’Sullivan said if there was not going to be an appeal then he asked for Mr Wynne’s licence to be handed in. 

