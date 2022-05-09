Search

10 May 2022

Pictures | Nostalgia and fond memories as Longford Variety Group's ‘Are Ya Wide Sham’ is a big hit

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

09 May 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Longford Variety Group production of ‘Are Ya Wide Sham’ ran in Backstage Theatre Longford from April 27 to April 30 and the special tribute show to the late Tom O’Brien was a huge hit.

Some Sham for one Sham: Genial Tom O’Brien remembered as one of Longford’s favourite sons

‘Big Tom doesn’t play here anymore’: Longford bids farewell to the greatest of Shams

Longford's Tom O'Brien: The story of two little boys and the abandoned puppy

All proceeds from the show will go to Longford Hospice Homecare and St Christopher's, and other local charities.

We hope you enjoy this gallery of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran. 

