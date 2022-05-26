Search

26 May 2022

Welcome boost in Garda resources with new sergeant at Edgeworthstown

Two new bikes provided for Edgeworthstown and Granard districts

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

26 May 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Cllr Paul Ross, who played an instrumental role in securing the new bikes, at Edgeworthstown Garda Station alongside new sergeant, David Charles, Inspector Dave Jordan, Sgt Caroline Keogh, Superintendent Seamus Boyle and Sgt James Rowan last Friday morning

Garda visibility in the Edgeworthstown area is set for a boost as two new mountain bikes were introduced to the force during National Bike Week.

The bikes were procured by Ballymahon Municipal District via a grant and the community text alert scheme.

“These bikes will assist Gardaí with being out and about and visible in the town,” said Cllr Paul Ross.

Superintendent for the Granard and Longford Districts, Seamus Boyle, was thankful for the new bikes, which will be a huge benefit to the local area.

Edgeworthstown Garda Station also welcomes a new sergeant to the area, with Sgt David Charles moving from Leitrim to take up the new post.

“Thanks to County Councillors in the Municipal District for the bicycles. Their support in acquiring this valuable resource is much appreciated,” Supt Boyle told the Longford Leader.

“I would like to welcome Sgt Charles to the Granard District and Edgeworths- town. His previous experience will make him a good fit for the needs of Edgeworthstown,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media