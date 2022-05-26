€3m funding will guarantee future of Longford's St Joseph's Care Centre

Funding of €3.1 million has been allocated to County Longford under the HSE Capital Plan.

€3 million has been ringfenced for the refurbishment of 68 beds at St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford town and €100,000 has also been allocated to Ashford House towards the development of a 9 bed Mental Health residential unit.

In September 2017, then Minister for Health Simon Harris, while on a visit to Longford, announced a multi million euro refurbishment for St Joseph’s Care Centre. Two years later, in April 2019, the Minister reaffirmed that funding would be forthcoming.

Senator Micheál Carrigy has welcomed this morning funding which was approved by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, as part of the Health Service Executive’s €1.02bn Capital Plan for 2022, an increase of 4% on 2021, which outlines the strategic priorities for the Health Investment Programme.

Senator Carrigy added, "the St Joseph's Care Centre project was announced by former Minister for Health Simon Harris when he visited Longford three years ago and guarantees the future of the Care Centre in Longford."

Minister Donnelly said: "I am delighted to approve the HSE Capital Plan 2022. This is a plan that demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing in Ireland’s healthcare infrastructure and to and support the move towards universal healthcare.

"The health investment programme is focused on the delivery of a quality health and social care service across the country within the context of climate action. This plan continues to progress the construction of new builds, the replacement and upgrade of aging infrastructure and continuing to focus on providing healthcare in the community."

In February 2021, Longford County Council planners have given the green light for the development of multi million euro 43 bed unit at St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford town.

The Health Service Executive formally lodged their plans for the extension with the local authority on July 30, 2020 and planning permission has been granted with twelve conditions attached.

The new development inclued the construction of a new single storey extension to provide a new 43 bed residential unit on the west side of the campus. This will incorporate en-suite bedrooms, day rooms, dining rooms, activity and therapy rooms, staff support rooms, a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance to the Care Centre.