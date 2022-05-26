Longford History Society to host lecture on Ring Forts

County Longford Historical Society will host a lecture entitled ‘Ringforts: Legacies in the Landscape’ by Dr Peter Casby at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 26.
The venue is Teallach Íosa (The Family Centre), behind St Mel’s Cathedral, and all are welcome.
Dr Casby is an archaeologist, researcher and artist from Claremorris, Co. Mayo. He completed his B.A. in English and Sociology at NUI Maynooth.
Later, he undertook a Higher Diploma in Archaeology at NUI Galway. He was awarded a PhD in Archaeology, also at NUI Galway, in 2019, with a thesis entitled ‘Medieval Settlement Enclosures and Resource Management of Living Trees in Gaelic Ireland’.
