Longford motorists warned to expect delays as roadworks underway in various locations

Longford motorists are being warned to expect some delays to travel times as roadworks are underway at various locations across the county.

N63 Majors Well Road Improvement Works

Major Road Works is continuing on the N63 majors Well Road. The N63 will remain open at all times but traffic management will be in place to manage traffic. Works will be ongoing until end of July 2022. Longford County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.

Kenagh, May 26 - 27

Road works on R-397-1466 in Kenagh at entrance to Cloghrea Well Estate for approximately one week starting on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The road will remain open with Traffic Management in Place.

Drumlish, May 26 - 27

Please note that surface overlay works will be carried out on regional road R198 at Brocklagh townland (between Monaduff football pitch and Bandra bridge) on Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27 between 7.30am and 6pm each day. The road will remain open to traffic with a convoy Traffic Management System in operation. Traffic delays should be expected.

Longford town, May 9 - 27

College Park (L-7013) at its Junction with the N63 Majors Well Road will be closed up until Friday, May 27. This closure is to facilitate Pavement Improvement Works on the N63. The Junction of College Park (L-7013) with the N63 will be fully closed to traffic. Detour via Alternative Local Routes. No access will be facilitated at this junction during road closures. Pedestrian access will be accommodated. Longford County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by this road closure.

Longford town, May 30 - June 1

Resurfacing Works are scheduled to take place at Little Water Street (L-7001) for three days, from Monday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 1 between 7am and 7pm. Traffic Management will be in place