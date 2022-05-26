Circular Economy Academy hosting Longford workshop on exploring new business opportunities

Are you interested in exploring new business opportunities around repair, reuse, lending, and environmental innovation?

Join the Circular Economy Academy Regional Workshops to get started!

There is a workshop at the EDI Centre Longford on Wednesday, June 1 from 11am to 12.30pm.

This free workshop will explore new business opportunities for communities, individuals and social enterprises in the circular economy covering design thinking, funding opportunities and examples of successful circular activities.

As part of the workshop, participants will also tour Revamp Longford who run furniture and paint reuse activities.

The workshop is delivered by the Rediscovery Centre, the National Centre for a Circular Economy and provides an introduction to the Circular Economy Academy, a free 6 month mentoring and support programme that enables groups to move their activities towards sustainability and embrace the circular economy.

The Academy also supports organisations to replicate the Rediscovery Centre’s successful paint, furniture, fashion and bicycle reuse initiatives.

The Circular Economy Academy is delivered in partnership with Environmental Protection Agency through the Circular Economy Programme.

To take part, register here: http://www.rediscoverycentre.ie/events/circular-economy-academy-regional-workshop-longford/

