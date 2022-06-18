Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 18, 2022

Mary Barry (née McNiece), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Friday, June 17, 2022 of Mary Barry (née McNiece), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband Leo, sister Kathleen Wotton and her brothers John and Anthony McNiece. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Anthony and Steven, daughter Cathy and their partners Phyliss and Peter, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford (N39 K381) on Monday evening, June 20 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, June 21 from Kelly’s Funeral Home to Saint Mel’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live – Please go to www.longfordparish.com and click on “Live Web Stream”. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Longford Branch Saint Vincent De Paul, c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Dr Gerald McDonagh, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 of Dr Gerald McDonagh, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, brothers Fr Enda and Seán. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Michael, Diarmuid, Seán, Cathal and Ronan, daughters-in-law Emma, Becky, Carolyn, Fiona and Lucia, grandchildren Daragh, Senan, Oonagh, Mamaí, Esmé, Éabha, Ferdiad, Duibheasa, Moira and Rodrigo, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home on Sunday, June 19 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, June 20 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind – www.ncbi.ie

Kathleen Quinn (née Hughes), St Patrick's Street, Castlerea, Roscommon / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mayo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 of Kathleen Quinn (nee Hughes), St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank and loving mother to Eamon and Siobhán (Castlerea), Dermot (Ballintubber), Cyril and Caithlin (London) and Sheirdan (Castlerea). Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren; Conor, Emer, Bróna, Jade, Amber, Cathal, Clare, Sean and Diarmuid, sons-in-law Gerry and Patrick, daughters-in-law Martina and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Sunday evening, June 19 from 5pm until 7pm (walk through only please) with removal at 7:15pm to St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 20 at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Joseph Cemetery, Castlerea.

Kathleen’s funeral cortège will travel across New Road, down Church Road and up St Patrick’s Street to St Joseph’s Cemetery.

John B. Tormey, Shankill, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, with his family by his side, on Monday, June 13, 2022 of John B. Tormey of Shankill, Co Dublin, formerly of Longford Town and Tormey’s Menswear, Bray. Dearly beloved husband of Nuala, devoted and much loved father of Conan, John, Ken, Ciara, Linda and Deryck, father-in-law of Maura, Thérèse, David, Neil and Lorna, adored Grandad of Nathan and Kyle, Mark, Louise and Ava, Emily, Evan and Elena, Stephen, Katie, Juliette and Robert, Noah and Kara, brother of Syl, Joe and the late Patricia (Lochner) and brother-in-law of Una and Ralph. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Friday, June17 from 5.pm to 7pm, with prayers at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 18 at 10am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass may also be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/shankill Private messages may be forwarded through www.colliersfuneraldirectors.com May he rest in peace.

Luke Byrne, Teach Bríste, Tí Buí, (Teeboy), Corlough, Cavan



The death occurred on Thursday, June 9, 2022 of Luke Byrne, Terach Briste, Ti Bui (Teeboy), Corlough, Cavan.

He will be sorely missed by his heartbroken parents Tony and Lorraine, his sister Grace, aunts Mary, Caroline, Siobhán & Tricia, uncle Swithin, extended family, class mates & teachers in St. Mogue’s College, Bawnboy and St. Patrick’s N.S. Corlough, fellow team-mates & all in Corlough GAA and Abbey Rovers Football club, work colleagues and staff at SuperValu Ballyconnell, scouting family in Ballinamore, his neighbours in Corlough and his many many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Friday evening, June 17 from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Corlough on Saturday, June 18 at 12 noon followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. In view of Luke’s short but very full life, his family would like if bright colours could be worn in tribute to him.

Mass can be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108. Mass can also be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/720776746

The Corlough Community are providing refreshments in Corlough Community Centre on Saturday evening, June 18 at 5pm after the cremation. All are welcome.

Packie Fox, Trathnóna, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, in the care of the staff in Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 of Packie Fox, Trathnona, Balinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Drumbrick, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Son of the late Peter & Catherine Fox and predeceased by his brothers Aiden, Oliver and Peter and more recently by his brother John Fox on Tuesday, June 14.

Packie will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (England), his nieces and nephew, cousins especially Kathleen Dolan, extended family, his home helps Ann McGovern & Mary Creamer, his neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposed at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street Ballinamore Co Leitrim N41 TD62, alongside his brother John, on Thursday evening, June 16. Joint Funeral Mass on Friday, June 17 at 12 noon in St Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/corraleehan

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore Co Leitrim.

John Fox, The Garage, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, in the care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 of John Fox, The Garage, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Drumbrick, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Son of the late Peter & Catherine Fox and predeceased by his brothers Aiden, Oliver and Peter. John will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (England) and his brother Patrick, his nieces and nephew, cousins, extended family and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, N41 TD62, this Thursday evening, June 16 from 6pm until 8pm, alongside his brother Packie who passed away on June 16. Joint Funeral Mass on Friday, June 17 at 12 noon in St Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/corraleehan

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

