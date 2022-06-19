Search

22 Jun 2022

Ballinalee Pony Show and parade proves a huge success

Ballinalee Pony Show

Dolly Parton, Colin ‘Dolly’ Dalton and Dolly the Sheep on their float

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

19 Jun 2022 8:33 AM

Ballinalee was the place to be last Sunday afternoon as crowds gathered for the first Connemara Pony Show to take place since 2019.

Local Cllr Colin Dalton praised the Pony Show Committee for what he said was one of the biggest shows to date, with numbers “well up” in all classes for the show.

The Three Famous Dollys

“There was a great turnout for the parade and huge credit has to go to an outstanding committee,” he said.

The Farrell’s Pub Ballinalee float, which won Best Float in the Pony Show parade, which passed through the village on Sunday afternoon

“Thanks to everyone who turned up.”

Tegan Farrell, Emma, Kate and Ciara Cadam

Best float in the parade went to Farrell’s Pub, Ballinalee, while Cllr Dalton himself brought the comedy with his “three famous Dollys” float, featuring Colin ‘Dolly’ Dalton, Dolly Parton and Dolly the Sheep.

