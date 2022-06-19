€72,000 funding for Longford dance school

Longford based Shawbrook Dance was recently allocated €72,000 in strategic funding by The Arts Council
Longford based Shawbrook Dance was recently allocated €72,000 in strategic funding by The Arts Council, the Irish government agency for developing the arts.
From humble beginnings, Shawbrook, based in Legan, is now home to dance studios, a theatre, an outdoor stage, a forest of oak, ash, and beech trees and a suite of accommodation.
Shawbrook Summer Forest Festival with fortnightly performances by leading dancing artists & musicians is underway and tickets for performances on June 17 / July 1 / July 15 / July 29 at 7.30pm are available at www.shawbrook.org
Funding totalling €47.4million will be distributed to 106 organisations across all parts of the country.
