Limerick has new Lotto millionaire and Cavan shop celebrates 17th anniversary by selling €241,583 winning ticket

A Limerick Lotto player has woken up this Sunday as Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw. While a Cavan shop celebrated its 17th anniversary in style by selling a €241,583 winning ticket.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (June 18) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 03, 09, 14, 32, 38, 41 and the bonus was 44. The Saturday night win has officially brought the number of National Lottery millionaires to 20 so far this year.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it hopes to reveal the winning store location in the coming days.

Last night’s draw saw over 95,000 players nationwide win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games, which, in addition to the Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner, included a Cavan player who matched five numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw to win an incredible €241,583.

The Breffni County winner became the second biggest winner of the night after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on Thursday, June 16 at Centra on the Main Street in Ballyjamesduff.

Shop owner Rodney Dolan was delighted to get the call from the National Lottery about the win: “The news comes at a great time as I just celebrated my 17th anniversary with the store last week so this seems like the perfect way to mark the occasion.

"We’re located at the heart of a wonderful community here in Ballyjamesduff. From day one, the entire community has always been so welcoming and supportive so I’m certain everyone will be thrilled to hear the news and of course, eager to check their tickets!

"We have a team of 24 staff members working here so as soon as I tell them, there will be a total buzz around the shop. I wish the winner all the very best with their big win!”

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto draw were: 04, 16, 21, 27, 45, 47 and the bonus was 26.

The Limerick and Cavan winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Man jailed for three years for trying to "gouge" Longford garda's eyes in violent assault A man who tried to “gouge” out the eyes of a Garda during an arrest has been sentenced to four years in prison with the final year suspended for a period of five years, subject to a number of conditions.

As there was no winner of the €4,408,257 jackpot on offer on Saturday night, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €4.8 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland.