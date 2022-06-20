Longford's Arditti win Battle of the Bands in Carrick-on-Shannon

Longford band, Arditti, who won Battle of the Bands at Carrick Carnical recently
Longford band, Arditti are celebrating a win following their success at Carrick-on-Shannon’s recent Battle of the Bands competition.
Seven amazing acts, from bands to solo performers took to the stage on Friday, June 3, many of whom were from Longford, showing just how important music is to the heritage of this county.
Arditti is made up of Alex Watts, Cian Ryan, Keelan Ward and Alex Reilly and the lads took home a cheque of €1,000 plus a day in Vibes recording studio.
The event was well run by Carrick Carnival and the lads from Arditti are looking forward to using their prize to record new music.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.