Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 20, 2022

Jacinta McDonnell (née Mears), Clonturk, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Mater Hospital, on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Jacinta McDonnell (nee Mears), Clonturk, Longford. Predeceased by her infant daughter.

Jacinta will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Ned, daughters Cherie, Shantia and Milana, mother Mary, father William, sisters Samantha, Shakira, Charmaine and Mia, brothers William, Brandon, Nathan and Leon, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence in Clonturk on Monday, June 20 from 4pm until 8pm and on Tuesday, June 21 from 2pm until 4pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, June 22 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Ronald (Ron) Joynson, Baraghmore, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Ronald (Ron) Joynson, Baraghmore, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his loving wife Veronica. Deeply regretted by his daughter Michelle, son-in-law Adrian, granddaughters, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Ron will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford this Tuesday, June 21 from 6pm - 8pm. Followed by removal on Wednesday, June 22 from his home for funeral Mass at 11am to St Mary's Church Drumlish with burial in local cemetery. The funeral Mass can be streamed live by clicking the following link.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Home Care.



John Kane, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in his 86th year, on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of John Kane, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Josephine Killian (née Masterson), Cluain Bán , Ballytouhy, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Roscommon University Hospital, on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Josephine Killian (née Masterson), Cluain Bán, Ballytouhy, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon and formerly of Clondra, Longford. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, her brother Gerald and by her sister Annette. Josephine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Frank, daughter Jackie, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Adam, Katie and Kian, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home on Monday, June 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, June 21 in St Brendan’s Church, Clondra at 1pm, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Anne (Nan) Mollaghan (née Whitney), Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 98th year, in the loving care of her family at her daughter Annmarie and son-in-law Robin's home in Coolnahinch, Kenagh, Co Longford, on Friday, June 17, 2022 of Anne (Nan) Mollaghan (née Whitney), Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Tommy, her parents, brothers and sisters.

Nan will be forever remembered with love by her family, son Seamus (Bus Driver), daughters Margaret McNerney and Annmarie Carberry, sons-in-law Eugene and Robin, daughter-in-law Margaret, her beloved grandchildren Lisa, Carrie, Margaret-Ann, Andrea, Sharon, Siobhan, Ciara, Edel and Michelle, great-grandchildren Éadaoin, Bláitháin, Tommy and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, June 19 from 4pm until 5.30pm, followed with removal to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 20 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here

Mary Barry (née McNiece), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Friday, June 17, 2022 of Mary Barry (née McNiece), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband Leo, sister Kathleen Wotton and her brothers John and Anthony McNiece. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Anthony and Steven, daughter Cathy and their partners Phyliss and Peter, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford (N39 K381) on Monday evening, June 20 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, June 21 from Kelly’s Funeral Home to Saint Mel’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live – Please go to www.longfordparish.com and click on “Live Web Stream”. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Longford Branch Saint Vincent De Paul, c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Dr Gerald McDonagh, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 of Dr Gerald McDonagh, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, brothers Fr Enda and Seán. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Michael, Diarmuid, Seán, Cathal and Ronan, daughters-in-law Emma, Becky, Carolyn, Fiona and Lucia, grandchildren Daragh, Senan, Oonagh, Mamaí, Esmé, Éabha, Ferdiad, Duibheasa, Moira and Rodrigo, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home on Sunday, June 19 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, June 20 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind – www.ncbi.ie

Kathleen Quinn (née Hughes), St Patrick's Street, Castlerea, Roscommon / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mayo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 of Kathleen Quinn (nee Hughes), St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank and loving mother to Eamon and Siobhán (Castlerea), Dermot (Ballintubber), Cyril and Caithlin (London) and Sheirdan (Castlerea). Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren; Conor, Emer, Bróna, Jade, Amber, Cathal, Clare, Sean and Diarmuid, sons-in-law Gerry and Patrick, daughters-in-law Martina and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Sunday evening, June 19 from 5pm until 7pm (walk through only please) with removal at 7:15pm to St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 20 at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Joseph Cemetery, Castlerea.

Kathleen’s funeral cortège will travel across New Road, down Church Road and up St Patrick’s Street to St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Pat Joe Carthy, Clogher, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 of Pat Joe Carthy, Clogher, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents John and Katie. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Eugene, John and Seamus, his sister Kathleen, Aunt Bridgie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday, June 20. One way system via Clogher school. Removal on Tuesday, June 21 to St Brigid’s Church, Coraleehan for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Please adhere to wearing of the masks, no handshaking and social distancing protocols.

